“We appreciate your loyalty and your contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine.” Zelensky on Education Workers' Day

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60721 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165888 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137237 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142796 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138913 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181690 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172305 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98109 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109316 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111413 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43763 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51052 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165888 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188648 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141624 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146351 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137788 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154689 views
“We appreciate your loyalty and your contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine.” Zelensky on Education Workers' Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27443 views

The President of Ukraine thanked educators for their contribution to the country's development. Zelenskyy noted the importance of their work in raising a new generation and building a strong Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated teachers on the Day of Education, noting that he appreciates their loyalty and contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Education Workers: teachers, lecturers, and educators. Today is a professional holiday for people who are entrusted with the most precious thing in any family-the future of children, their minds, education, talent development, and the growth of bright, independent, and self-sufficient individuals. I am grateful to all the educators who, against all odds, teach our children the best things in life, teach them to be decent, appreciate those around them, share their experience and learn from the experience of new generations. Thank you for teaching them the right way to look at the world and showing them how to be successful in this world. We appreciate your loyalty and your contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine

- Zelensky wrote.

Recall

Today, on the first Sunday of October, Ukrainian teachers celebrate their professional holiday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

