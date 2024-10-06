“We appreciate your loyalty and your contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine.” Zelensky on Education Workers' Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated teachers on the Day of Education, noting that he appreciates their loyalty and contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Education Workers: teachers, lecturers, and educators. Today is a professional holiday for people who are entrusted with the most precious thing in any family-the future of children, their minds, education, talent development, and the growth of bright, independent, and self-sufficient individuals. I am grateful to all the educators who, against all odds, teach our children the best things in life, teach them to be decent, appreciate those around them, share their experience and learn from the experience of new generations. Thank you for teaching them the right way to look at the world and showing them how to be successful in this world. We appreciate your loyalty and your contribution to a strong and developed Ukraine