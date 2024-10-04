Water supply may be interrupted in Chernihiv due to the accident: people are asked to make reserves

An accident occurred at a sewage collector in Chernihiv, residents of several districts are asked to reduce water consumption on October 4-7 and to stock up on drinking water, water supply restrictions are possible, Chernihiv City Council Secretary Oleksandr Lomako said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, a 700 mm diameter sewer collector was destroyed in the area of Sherstyanka. This sewage collector is used to discharge wastewater from the ZAZ district, Masany, Stara and Nova Podusivka, and Sherstyanka. Due to the accident, water supply to these areas of the city may be limited. Residents of Chernihiv who live in these areas of Chernihiv are asked to reduce water consumption during 04.10 - 07.10.24," Lomako wrote.

According to him, "if there is a threat of flooding of the accident site, water supply may be cut off in these areas of the city.

"We ask you to urgently stock up on drinking water," Lomako said.

In Sumy, in addition to power outages, there are interruptions in communication and water supply