Water supply equipment on the right bank of Kyiv resumes operation

In Kyiv , water supply equipment on the right bank of the capital has resumed operation, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. According to him, within an hour the pressure in residential buildings will reach optimal parameters, UNN reports.

Earlier it was reported that there were water supply interruptions on the right bank of the capital due to power outages.

