A hit was recorded in Lviv region: Lviv residents warned of possible water supply interruptions

As a result of the hit in Lviv region, the regional center may experience interruptions in water and electricity supply. In Lviv itself, no hits were recorded, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said, UNN reports .

Attention: Due to the hit in the region, there may be interruptions in water supply in Lviv until the substations are switched to backup power. Power outages are also possible - Sadovyi wrote.

According to the mayor, no hits in the city have been recorded so far.

Addendum

Russia is attacking Ukraine on a massive scale. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Kryvyi Rih.

“Points of invincibility” are being deployed in Kyiv amid emergency power outages