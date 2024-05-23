Watch where you park your car: the weather forecaster warned of heavy rain in Kyiv today

The weather will change dramatically in Kyiv on May 23. Residents of the capital and guests of the city are expected to experience a downpour with thunderstorms and strong winds today. This was reported by the national weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, reports UNN.

Kyiv residents! Today there will be rain and thunderstorms, maybe even a downpour and a gusty wind. Be careful where you park your car. Take a spare umbrella if you haven't left the house yet - wrote Didenko.

The forecaster noted that the May rain can turn into a serious downpour in a matter of minutes, but it won't last long either.

She also advised the municipal authorities to clean the street drains more thoroughly in May, as cars and tree branches sometimes float not because it is raining heavily, but because there is nowhere for the water to drain.

She also said that thunderstorms and showers are most likely to occur during the day on Thursday - in the west, some places in the center, east and north of Ukraine. The south is dry today.

Umbrellas, non-fabric sneakers, citramon and Corvalol in your bag pocket, don't throw garbage in the gutters, it's uncivilized and dangerous, and move your car from under that old poplar tree! ," Didenko said.

KCMA also warned of deteriorating weather conditions in the capital.

“A thunderstorm is expected in the capital in the next hour, with a hold until the end of the day on May 23 ! And the level of danger. Be careful and cautious! Don't be afraid of the sounds of thunder.", KCMA said in a Telegram post.