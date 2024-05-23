ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Watch where you park your car: the weather forecaster warned of heavy rain in Kyiv today

Watch where you park your car: the weather forecaster warned of heavy rain in Kyiv today

Kyiv  •  UNN

Heavy rain with thunderstorms, showers and gusty winds are expected in Kyiv today, so residents should be careful about parking spaces and take umbrellas with them.

The weather will change dramatically in Kyiv on May 23. Residents of the capital and guests of the city are expected to experience a downpour with thunderstorms and strong winds today. This was reported by the national weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook, reports UNN

Kyiv residents! Today there will be rain and thunderstorms, maybe even a downpour and a gusty wind. Be careful where you park your car. Take a spare umbrella if you haven't left the house yet

- wrote Didenko.

The forecaster noted that the May rain can turn into a serious downpour in a matter of minutes, but it won't last long either.

She also advised the municipal authorities to clean the street drains more thoroughly in May, as cars and tree branches sometimes float not because it is raining heavily, but because there is nowhere for the water to drain.

She also said that thunderstorms and showers are most likely to occur during the day on Thursday - in the west, some places in the center, east and north of Ukraine. The south is dry today. 

Umbrellas, non-fabric sneakers, citramon and Corvalol in your bag pocket, don't throw garbage in the gutters, it's uncivilized and dangerous, and move your car from under that old poplar tree!

 ," Didenko said.

KCMA also warned of deteriorating weather conditions in the capital

“A thunderstorm is expected in the capital in the next hour, with a hold until the end of the day on May 23 ! And the level of danger. Be careful and cautious! Don't be afraid of the sounds of thunder.",  KCMA said in a Telegram post.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

