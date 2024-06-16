War affects everyone, Europe's security architecture is under threat - President of North Macedonia

The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone. Europe's security architecture is under threat. This was stated by the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine is an urgent issue not only for Europe but for the whole world. This war affects us all... Europe's security architecture is under threat. The global lives of millions of people are being affected by the dire economic consequences. We are here today in Switzerland to help Ukraine find a way from an unjust war to a just peace Silianovska-Davkova said.

She reminded that North Macedonia condemned Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war and supported Ukraine as much as it could.

"A just peace must be based on the principles of the UN Charter, such as sovereignty and territorial integrity... Punishment for which there is no accountability generates new crimes, so a just peace must ensure accountability. The development of a framework for bringing perpetrators to justice is already underway and we will continue to support a free, democratic and sovereign Ukraine," the President said.

On June 15, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that the war started by Russia could spread geographically beyond Ukraine.