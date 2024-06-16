War affects everyone, Europe's security architecture is under threat - President of North Macedonia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 298 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9028 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20116 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160394 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153309 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164265 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213544 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247501 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153273 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371198 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 9028 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133932 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153310 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145890 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13601 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14741 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18714 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19770 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40487 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

War affects everyone, Europe's security architecture is under threat - President of North Macedonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32250 views

The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone.

War affects everyone, Europe's security architecture is under threat - President of North Macedonia

The unprovoked war launched by Russia against Ukraine affects everyone. Europe's security architecture is under threat. This was stated by the President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine is an urgent issue not only for Europe but for the whole world. This war affects us all... Europe's security architecture is under threat. The global lives of millions of people are being affected by the dire economic consequences. We are here today in Switzerland to help Ukraine find a way from an unjust war to a just peace

Silianovska-Davkova said.

She reminded that North Macedonia condemned Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war and supported Ukraine as much as it could.

"A just peace must be based on the principles of the UN Charter, such as sovereignty and territorial integrity... Punishment for which there is no accountability generates new crimes, so a just peace must ensure accountability. The development of a framework for bringing perpetrators to justice is already underway and we will continue to support a free, democratic and sovereign Ukraine," the President said.

AddendumAddendum

On June 15, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit that the war started by Russia could spread geographically beyond Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Switzerland
North Macedonia
Europe
Hakan Fidan
Ukraine
