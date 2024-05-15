"Vynnykivka Tobacco Factory Appeals to Hetmantsev over BES Searches

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
"Vynnykivka Tobacco Factory Appeals to Hetmantsev over BES Searches

"Vynnykivka Tobacco Factory Appeals to Hetmantsev over BES Searches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21969 views

"Vynnykivska Tobacco Factory turned to Danylo Hetmantsev because of the BES searches.

"Vynnykivska Tobacco Factory turned to Danylo Hetmantsev because of the BES searches.

"Dear Daniel Alexandrovich

We would like to take this opportunity to express our respect and support to you in the fight against the shadow tobacco market and, having read your publication on the investigation of all tobacco manufacturers in Ukraine and the announcement of the results of such investigations, we would like to inform you of the following.

Yes, indeed, since yesterday, the BES has been conducting a search at Vynnykivska Tobacco Factory LLC to find counterfeit excise tax stamps, unmarked or unaccounted for tobacco products, as well as equipment used to manufacture illegal tobacco products. We would like to add that this is the second time this year.

During such investigative actions, including their continuation today, Vynnykivska Tobacco Factory LLC provides maximum assistance in their conduct, provides access to all of its territory, warehouses and production facilities without exception.

We would also like to inform you that there are no illegally manufactured tobacco products, counterfeit excise stamps or illegal equipment for their production at Vynnyky Tobacco Factory LLC, as evidenced by the searches conducted by the BES yesterday and continued today.

All products, equipment and excise stamps were thoroughly checked by the BES investigators and continue to be checked today, they were provided with all registers and extracts on the objects of the search provided for by the current legislation of Ukraine, all equipment on the searched territory, without exception, was entered and registered in the Unified State Register of Equipment for the Industrial Production of Cigarettes and Cigarettes, which is recorded and maintained electronically by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, all this equipment was thoroughly checked and confirmed that it was not used.

Additionally, we would like to note that our company produces tobacco products both for sale in Ukraine and for export, which is confirmed by the relevant contracts, which are also provided to the BES, which is why we have products marked with Ukrainian excise stamps and products marked for export in accordance with the requirements of foreign trade contracts in our warehouses.

In addition, our products are exported to such countries as Turkey, Cyprus, the UAE, Iraq, Georgia, Canada, Slovakia, Moldova, and Jordan, as evidenced by the export of more than 116.5 million cigarettes outside Ukraine in 2023 alone.

Such products have been the subject of repeated inspections by the State Tax Service, the materials and results of which were also provided to the BES. In addition, it should be emphasized that fully continuous factual inspections of the State Tax Service of Ukraine at Vynnyky Tobacco Factory LLC have been ongoing since September 2023, as evidenced by the meeting of the BES and the State Tax Service in the warehouse on May 14, 2024.

We would also like to note that during the difficult military year of 2023, Vynnykivska Tobacco Factory LLC paid more than UAH 7 billion to the budget of Ukraine, and we are committed to increasing this figure and hope to reduce the frantic and sometimes unreasonable pressure from fiscal and law enforcement agencies

Sincerely,

press service of the limited liability company

"VYNNYKY TOBACCO FACTORY"

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising