Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derails in Russia: number of injured increases to 70

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 80127 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228100 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140354 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367144 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181345 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149413 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197795 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80127 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 74585 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88965 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88939 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108399 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 600 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9748 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11639 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15851 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36951 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derails in Russia: number of injured increases to 70

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19460 views

A train derailment in Russia injured about 70 people and overturned 9 of 14 cars carrying 232 passengers from Vorkuta to Novorossiysk.

Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derails in Russia: number of injured increases to 70

The number of victims of the train derailment in Russia has increased to 70, UNN reports, citing Russian media and Telegram channels.

According to Mash, 150 passengers were traveling in the overturned cars. 

A total of 232 people were traveling to Novorossiysk from Vorkuta. There were 14 cars in the train, and 9 of them overturned.

"About 70 people were injured when a train to Komi derailed," TASS reports.

The road near the crash site has been washed away, and emergency services are trying to drive through the mud and slush.

A Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derails in Russia, injuring at least 7 people26.06.24, 19:44 • 19484 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Telegram
