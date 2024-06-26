Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derails in Russia: number of injured increases to 70

The number of victims of the train derailment in Russia has increased to 70, UNN reports, citing Russian media and Telegram channels.

According to Mash, 150 passengers were traveling in the overturned cars.

A total of 232 people were traveling to Novorossiysk from Vorkuta. There were 14 cars in the train, and 9 of them overturned.

"About 70 people were injured when a train to Komi derailed," TASS reports.

The road near the crash site has been washed away, and emergency services are trying to drive through the mud and slush.

