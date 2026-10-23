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von der Leyen on Russia's strike on a vessel near Romania - these attacks openly violate international law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

von der Leyen condemned the shelling of a civilian vessel with a Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew. One sailor was killed, and three crew members went missing.

von der Leyen on Russia's strike on a vessel near Romania - these attacks openly violate international law

Von der Leyen on Russia’s strike on a vessel near Romania: "These attacks openly violate international law"European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern over the shelling of a civilian vessel with a Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew in the Black Sea near the coast of Romania. She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Details

"I am deeply concerned by yet another escalation by Russia in the Black Sea. A civilian vessel with a Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew was shelled off the coast of Romania. These reckless attacks target innocent people and openly violate the norms of international law," von der Leyen wrote.

The head of the European Commission expressed her condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased sailor, as well as to the families of the three crew members who are still considered missing. Von der Leyen also thanked the rescue teams taking part in the search for those missing.

Reminder

A drone strike on October 23 sank a cargo vessel off the coast of Romania in the Black Sea, killing at least one sailor, while three others are considered missing. Romanian President Nicușor Dan accused Russia of escalating attacks on NATO’s eastern flank.

Olga Rozgon

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