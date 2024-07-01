$41.340.03
Volunteers of the Free and Faithful NGO delivered another batch of buggies, pickups and repaired trophy vehicles to the military

Kyiv • UNN

 16710 views

Volunteers of the Free and Faithful NGO handed over another batch of buggies, pickups and repaired trophy vehicles to the military.

Volunteers of the Free and Faithful NGO delivered another batch of buggies, pickups and repaired trophy vehicles to the military

Buggies, pickup trucks and repaired trophy vehicles donated by volunteers of the NGO "Free and Faithful" will be sent to the military in the eastern direction, reports Suspilne, UNN writes.

According to Vitaliy Gersak, the organizer of the action and head of the Free and Faithful  NGO, a total of 30 buggies, eight pickup trucks and repaired military equipment that was recaptured from the Russians in southern Ukraine are being sent to the front.

"We restore this equipment, bring it into good condition and send it to the frontline. We also try to take care of the living conditions for our military. In winter, we sent generators, stoves, warm clothes and fuel, and now we are sending another mobile bathhouse where they can wash and clean their personal belongings. This is the 9th mobile complex we have sent to the front line this year. Soldiers usually have very few pleasant amenities in their everyday life, so such things are in great demand," said Vitaliy Gersak.

This is not the first time volunteers have sent buggies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and there is always an urgent need for them. Usually they are made on the basis of converted Soviet cars, says soldier Andriy. "Its cross-country ability on dirt roads is perfect. It is light, fast, and can be used to transport a wounded soldier or to transport ammunition. For combat missions, this vehicle is exactly what we need," the soldier commented.

Among the vehicles sent to the front line is a special evacuation pickup truck equipped with a separate place to transport the wounded. The vehicle has special equipment to mount a large-caliber machine gun or grenade launcher so that it can be used to fire when leaving positions and to cover the personnel.

This time, the trophy equipment captured from the occupiers will also be sent to the front line, said Serhiy. Among them is a T-62 tank, which Ukrainian soldiers recaptured from the Russian occupiers in the Kherson sector.

Other trophy vehicles are also planned to be restored and handed over to the military, said Ruslan Sokolovsky, commander of the military unit. These include MSTA-B artillery systems, ambulances, and T-62 tanks captured on the battlefields in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the commander said.

As previously reported , with the help and assistance of the Free and Faithful NGO, since the beginning of 2024, about 500 FPV drones, more than 100 generators, about 70 thermal imagers, 6,000 sets of clothing, 200 tons of food, ambulances, beads, mobile laundry and household complexes, 15 pickups and about 80 Khyzhyk buggies have been transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

