Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120190 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123111 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200959 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154948 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153564 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143242 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199609 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 12:46 AM • 77644 views
March 1, 01:45 AM • 49120 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 59401 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 88489 views
Volunteer movement is successful where there are strong heads of local communities - expert

Volunteer movement is successful where there are strong heads of local communities - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103693 views

The volunteer movement is successful where there are strong local community leaders, the expert believes.

In the settlements where local authorities have managed to establish close cooperation with volunteers, this gives a tangible result in terms of assistance, in particular, to the Ukrainian army and IDPs. This opinion was voiced by political scientist Ruslan Bortnik in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the expert, there are several factors that have contributed to the fact that volunteers in Ukraine have reduced their activity compared to the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression.

"The society is to some extent tired and has exhausted the resources for such large-scale volunteer work as it was at the beginning of the war. In addition, several times the authorities have shot critical arrows at the volunteer movement. There are also many scandals in this area. Many people are trying to instrumentalize this movement by turning it into their political platform. To some extent, this activity has been devalued in the public space, and this is a big problem," noted Ruslan Bortnik.

At the same time, Bortnyk is convinced that the volunteer movement is successful and develops in communities where it is supported by local authorities.

"Where volunteers work closely with local governments, especially with strong mayors and city councils, this movement has become professionalized and is currently extremely successful. Where this is not the case, the volunteer movement remains disorganized, unsystematic and unsuccessful," the political scientist summarized.

Optional

In an exclusive interview with UNN, Victoria Volynets, a volunteer from Kyiv region and founder of the Gurtom UA Charitable Foundation, saidthat, for example, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, is constantly interested in what questions volunteers may have and how to solve them together.

"We have maximum cooperation with the Brovary City Council. If I have any questions, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, will always respond and support me, and we, in turn, try to help and resolve issues.

When they contact me, I tell them what's here and how we can help, and there is always a response. That's why we always have contact with the authorities and the mayor. And thanks to this, we have direct contact with the community residents. People come to us, write on social media, for example, to ask for wheelchairs or crutches. Recently, we received a letter from a mother whose son has a disability. We gave them a special medical bed for the child," said Victoria Volynets.

The mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, noted that the help of volunteers to the city, the whole of Ukraine, and our army is invaluable.

"In many ways, it is thanks to people like Victoria that our country has continued to resist the aggressor for three years now. Sometimes it seems that people have started to get tired of the war, and are less supportive of the Armed Forces and IDPs. This should not be the case. That is why we, the authorities of the Brovary community, support the volunteers in every possible way. We are trying to solve all the urgent issues they have as quickly as possible," said Igor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

