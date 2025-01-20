Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Israel on the return of the first prisoners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Israel on the return of the first hostages held by Hamas militants. The head of state compared this touching event to the experience of Ukrainian families who, amid the ongoing war with Russia, know the pain of separation and hope for the return of their loved ones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Twitter account (X) of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

According to the Ukrainian president, the release of hostages after many months of war between Israel and Hamas "is a deeply significant moment.

Seeing families reunited, knowing the tears of relief and joy that this brings, is something we can all empathize with. As Ukrainians, we know the pain of separation and the hope of having loved ones back home - wrote the President of Ukraine in the social network X.

The Head of State added that the path to "lasting peace and dignity for all people" is long and difficult, but Ukraine hopes for "further progress towards security, stability and normal life throughout the Middle East.

Ukraine wants peace, justice and reliable security guarantees for all peoples - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

In conclusion, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine also continues its struggle for peace and justice.

Recall

Hamas handed over to the Red Cross three Israeli hostages aged 31, 28 and 24 after 471 days of captivity. In exchange, Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners.