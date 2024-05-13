Veteran Oleksandr "Teren" Budko will become the new "Bachelor"

The official pages of the STB TV channel have announced that Oleksandr Budko, a Ukrainian veteran with the call sign "Teren" who lost both legs in the war, has become the new main character of the show "The Bachelor." The casting has already begun, UNN reports.

"For two years, we have been receiving questions about whether the Bachelor will return to STB. And we honestly answered that it will happen when we have a real hero of our time. After all, the country's main Bachelor is not just a successful man who is ready to build relationships. He is always the one whom Ukrainian women are ready to call the perfect man for themselves. Today, the ideal man in the eyes of Ukrainian women is a protector, next to whom you feel safe," the TV channel's website reported.

Oleksandr himself notes that he is not looking for an "ideal" because he is more interested in progressive girls.

"I'm not looking for an ideal. I'm looking for someone whose inner world I can admire. I am interested in smart, progressive girls with whom I can easily communicate on any topic. Who sincerely respond to jokes, because I joke a lot and sometimes quite atypically. I really respond when a girl wants to make changes in herself and in society. And it is important for me that she is Ukrainian-speaking, supports all the ideas of a united, united, strong Ukraine without any doubt. I want her to be a person with high respect for veterans, who cares about barrier-free and inclusive space," says Teren.

STB has already started casting, and the show is due to air in the fall.

Optional

Oleksandr Budko, a war veteran, is the author of the book The Story of a Stubborn Man and the host of the YouTube project Foot Dump, which broadcasts the topic of inclusivity. He is also an Invictus Games medalist, a participant in a ballet performance in the United States, a Sarah Jessica Parker movie, as well as a beginner stand-up and a fashion model. On February 24, 2022, Oleksandr volunteered to go to the front and led a platoon in the 49th Separate Rifle Battalion "Carpathian Sich". During a counteroffensive near Kharkiv, he lost his legs.

Recently, Teren announced that is ready to take part in the next season of the romantic reality TV show The Bachelor on STB as the main character.

The winner of the Ihor Neskorenykh Games admitted that he is waiting for an invitation to a popular romantic TV program. This would give the project a significant social component.

Recall

Ukraine is creating a new system of social policy focused on providing services and support in difficult life situations, with incentives to return people to economic activity, based on principles such as digitalization, targeting, universality, equity, and barrier-free access.