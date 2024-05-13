Veteran Oleksandr "Teren" Budko will become the new "Bachelor"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Veteran Oleksandr "Teren" Budko will become the new "Bachelor"

Veteran Oleksandr "Teren" Budko will become the new "Bachelor"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105454 views

A Ukrainian war veteran with the call sign "Teren" who lost both legs in the war will become the new Bachelor on STB TV channel in Ukraine, and casting for the show, which will air in the fall, is already underway.

The official pages of the STB TV channel have announced that Oleksandr Budko, a Ukrainian veteran with the call sign "Teren" who lost both legs in the war, has become the new main character of the show "The Bachelor." The casting has already begun, UNN reports.

"For two years, we have been receiving questions about whether the Bachelor will return to STB. And we honestly answered that it will happen when we have a real hero of our time. After all, the country's main Bachelor is not just a successful man who is ready to build relationships. He is always the one whom Ukrainian women are ready to call the perfect man for themselves. Today, the ideal man in the eyes of Ukrainian women is a protector, next to whom you feel safe," the TV channel's website reported

Oleksandr himself notes that he is not looking for an "ideal" because he is more interested in progressive girls.

"I'm not looking for an ideal. I'm looking for someone whose inner world I can admire. I am interested in smart, progressive girls with whom I can easily communicate on any topic. Who sincerely respond to jokes, because I joke a lot and sometimes quite atypically. I really respond when a girl wants to make changes in herself and in society. And it is important for me that she is Ukrainian-speaking, supports all the ideas of a united, united, strong Ukraine without any doubt. I want her to be a person with high respect for veterans, who cares about barrier-free and inclusive space," says Teren.

STB has already started casting, and the show is due to air in the fall.

Optional

Oleksandr Budko, a war veteran, is the author of the book The Story of a Stubborn Man and the host of the YouTube project Foot Dump, which broadcasts the topic of inclusivity. He is also an Invictus Games medalist, a participant in a ballet performance in the United States, a Sarah Jessica Parker movie, as well as a beginner stand-up and a fashion model. On February 24, 2022, Oleksandr volunteered to go to the front and led a platoon in the 49th Separate Rifle Battalion "Carpathian Sich". During a counteroffensive near Kharkiv, he lost his legs.

Recently, Teren announced that is ready to take part in the next season of the romantic reality TV show The Bachelor on STB as the main character.

The winner of the Ihor Neskorenykh Games admitted that he is waiting for an invitation to a popular romantic TV program. This would give the project a significant social component.

Recall

Ukraine is creating a new system of social policy focused on providing services and support in difficult life situations, with incentives to return people to economic activity, based on principles such as digitalization, targeting, universality, equity, and barrier-free access.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyUNN Lite
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
kharkivKharkiv

