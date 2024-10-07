Very low level of air pollution in Kyiv in the morning - KCSA

In Kyiv, as of the morning of October 7, the level of air pollution is very low, according to KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 08:00 on October 7, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is very low. The radiation background in the entire city is normal," reports the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of KCSA.

