Verkhovna Rada Committee supports another extension of martial law
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada's National Security Committee has approved bills to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days. The regimes will be in effect from November 10, 2024, to February 7, 2025.
On Monday, October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the bills on the extension of martial law and general mobilization from November 10, 2024 to February 07, 2025. This was stated by the People's Deputy of Ukraine Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
Details
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security supported laws #12152 and #12151 to extend martial law and general mobilization from November 10, 2024 to February 07, 2025. For 90 days
According to him, this week they are to be approved by the Parliament at a meeting.
Zheleznyak adds that this will be the 13th vote on martial law.
Recall
On Monday, October 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted two draft laws to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization. The documents provide for the extension of both regimes for 90 days from November 10, 2024.