Vadym Stolar Foundation invites to the presentation of the book “Stories of the Strong” in Odesa.

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55265 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102519 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145673 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246250 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173222 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164648 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47026 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59018 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 97975 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38355 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31256 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246250 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55265 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31256 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38355 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112060 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113020 views
Vadym Stolar Foundation invites to the presentation of the book “Stories of the Strong” in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13169 views

Vadym Stolar Foundation invites to the presentation of the book “Stories of the Strong” in Odesa.

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation invites residents and guests of Odesa to the presentation of the book “Stories of the Strong”, which will take place on June 7.

The publication contains the memories of Ukrainians about the beginning of the full-scale war and the Russian occupation they had to endure. Mandatory pre-registration is available at the link https://bit.ly/3UysyCc, the Foundation reports.

"We held the first presentation of the book in the city of Bucha, after the de-occupation of which the whole truth about the atrocities of the Russian invaders was revealed to Ukraine and the world. The mini-performance, in the format of which the presentation will take place in Odesa, will broadcast not only the content of these stories, but also the emotional state of their authors - people who have gone through the horrors of Russian aggression," says Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

The event will be attended by the authors of the stories and invited guests. The event program will include a presentation, speeches by the authors, and free communication over coffee and tea. Everyone who fills out the registration form and receives a personalized invitation by e-mail will be able to receive their own copy of the book.

"We are presenting our Stories of the Strong in Odesa, a city that has been under constant shelling since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The story of Odessans is also the story of strong people who are ready to defend their freedom, their loved ones, their city and their country," says Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
odesaOdesa

