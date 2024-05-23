Vadym Stolar Foundation invites to the presentation of the book “Stories of the Strong” in Odesa.

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation invites residents and guests of Odesa to the presentation of the book “Stories of the Strong”, which will take place on June 7.

The publication contains the memories of Ukrainians about the beginning of the full-scale war and the Russian occupation they had to endure. Mandatory pre-registration is available at the link https://bit.ly/3UysyCc, the Foundation reports.

"We held the first presentation of the book in the city of Bucha, after the de-occupation of which the whole truth about the atrocities of the Russian invaders was revealed to Ukraine and the world. The mini-performance, in the format of which the presentation will take place in Odesa, will broadcast not only the content of these stories, but also the emotional state of their authors - people who have gone through the horrors of Russian aggression," says Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

The event will be attended by the authors of the stories and invited guests. The event program will include a presentation, speeches by the authors, and free communication over coffee and tea. Everyone who fills out the registration form and receives a personalized invitation by e-mail will be able to receive their own copy of the book.

"We are presenting our Stories of the Strong in Odesa, a city that has been under constant shelling since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The story of Odessans is also the story of strong people who are ready to defend their freedom, their loved ones, their city and their country," says Vadym Stolar, founder of the Foundation.