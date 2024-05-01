USAID Deputy Administrator Coleman arrives in Kyiv

Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Isobel Coleman has arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X, UNN writes.

Welcome back to Kyiv, Isobel Coleman! I look forward to working with you to see firsthand how USAID's support to Ukraine has further strengthened its resilience to Russia's brutal shelling and is contributing to its economic recovery, - the statement said.

Recall

Last July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). They discussed, among other things, further joint actions after Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the grain agreement, as well as the development of additional export routes for Ukrainian agricultural products.