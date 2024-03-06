U.S. State Department supports the decision to issue ICC warrants for the arrest of Russian military leaders

The US State Department has supported the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for the commanders of the Russian Long-Range Aviation and Black Sea Fleet, Generals Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov. This was stated at a briefing by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Voice of America reports, UNN writes.

The United States supports international investigations into Russia's atrocities in Ukraine, including those conducted by the International Criminal Court, - Miller said.

Details

Miller noted that the United States does not influence every decision and development in these investigations.

Recall

The ICC has issued warrants for the arrest of the Russian Air Force Commander and the Black Sea Fleet Commander for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, including attacks on civilian objects and infrastructure between October 2022 and March 23.

