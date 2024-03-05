"No stars on the shoulder straps will protect you": Zelenskyi reacts to ICC arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16899 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54373 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42096 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209792 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189168 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176111 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249280 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155095 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371631 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 14744 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 54401 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 209828 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 170576 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 189191 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20195 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20793 views

09:23 AM • 36022 views

09:06 AM • 43832 views
"No stars on the shoulder straps will protect you": Zelenskyi reacts to ICC arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26798 views

President Zelenskyi reacts to ICC arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Russian commanders of the Russian Long-Range Aviation and Black Sea Fleet, promising to continue making every effort to ensure that "not a single Russian beast guilty of the murders of Ukrainian children, women and men will go unpunished," UNN reports.

I welcome the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Russia's Long-Range Aviation and Black Sea Fleet commanders, who are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Russia's bombing campaign against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure in 2022 and 2023

- Zelensky wrote in X.

The President pointed out that "every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served". "Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable," the Head of State noted.

International justice requires time, but it is unavoidable. We continue to make every effort to ensure that no Russian beast responsible for the murder of Ukrainian children, women, and men goes unpunished. And no number of stars on shoulder straps or cabinet doors will keep them from being held accountable

- Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

On March 5, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash and Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
