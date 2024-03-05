"No stars on the shoulder straps will protect you": Zelenskyi reacts to ICC arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi welcomed the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for Russian commanders of the Russian Long-Range Aviation and Black Sea Fleet, promising to continue making every effort to ensure that "not a single Russian beast guilty of the murders of Ukrainian children, women and men will go unpunished," UNN reports.

I welcome the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Russia's Long-Range Aviation and Black Sea Fleet commanders, who are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Russia's bombing campaign against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure in 2022 and 2023 - Zelensky wrote in X.

The President pointed out that "every Russian commander who orders strikes against Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure must know that justice will be served". "Every perpetrator of such crimes must know that they will be held accountable," the Head of State noted.

International justice requires time, but it is unavoidable. We continue to make every effort to ensure that no Russian beast responsible for the murder of Ukrainian children, women, and men goes unpunished. And no number of stars on shoulder straps or cabinet doors will keep them from being held accountable - Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

On March 5, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash and Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov.