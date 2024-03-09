$41.340.03
US Senate approves bill to fund government until September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32244 views

The U.S. Senate approves a $460 billion funding bill to keep the government open until September 30, 2024.

US Senate approves bill to fund government until September

The U.S. Senate has approved a package bill that provides funding for the government until the end of the 2024 fiscal year (September 30), Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

The draft law provides for the allocation of more than $460 billion to finance a number of agencies. According to the rules of procedure, the initiative required the support of at least 60 senators. As a result, 63 parliamentarians voted in favor of it, while 35 voted against it.

Now the Senate must hold a key vote to avoid a partial shutdown of the federal government due to lack of funding. If the upper chamber approves the bill, the document will be sent to US President Joe Biden for signature.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
United States Senate
Reuters
Joe Biden
United States
