US reaches agreement on border policy that prevented congressmen from approving aid for Ukraine - The Guardian

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 844 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 18437 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 19005 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 24857 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109740 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116748 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147965 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142688 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172779 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 60218 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 70528 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 99090 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 59696 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 34748 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 18437 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109740 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288136 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239951 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 844 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 99090 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147965 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108759 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108608 views
US reaches agreement on border policy that prevented congressmen from approving aid for Ukraine - The Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127837 views

Negotiators in the US Congress have reached an agreement on border policy, despite attempts to derail it by former President Donald Trump. The agreement, which will significantly change US immigration policy, provides for concessions from Democrats on immigration in exchange for Republican support for military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

An agreement on US border policy has been reached, despite Trump's attempts to derail it. This was reported by The Guardian, citing statements by U.S. senators, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, congressional negotiators said a border deal had been reached despite efforts by Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill to derail the talks.

It is noted that this agreement will significantly change US immigration policy. Officials want to curb the flow of migrants arriving at the southern border of the United States. This would include significant concessions from Democrats on immigration in exchange for Republican support for military aid to Israel and Ukraine, a country opposed by the far right.

But the politics of the deal have only gotten more complicated as Trump has consolidated Republican support on this issue.

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries in New Hampshire24.01.24, 09:39 • 28721 view

On social media, Trump pleaded with Mike Johnson, the arch-conservative speaker of the House of Representatives, not to agree to the deal "unless we get EVERYTHING we need to stop the Invasion of millions and millions of people.

The Pentagon has repeatedly warned that failure to conclude a deal would have global consequences, as Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines risk running out of ammunition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in turn, said that "the future of the war in Ukraine" and "the security of our Western democracy" depend on Congress reaching an agreement.

Biden has asked Congress for tens of billions of dollars to help Ukraine and Israel, as well as allies in the Asia-Pacific region. But the funding package has been stalled in Congress for months amid Republican demands for drastic changes in border policy.

Biden and Sunak discuss the urgent need for funding for Ukraine23.01.24, 00:25 • 22789 views

Context

Even in less controversial times, immigration has been considered one of the most sensitive issues in American politics, and attempts to reform the country's outdated system have repeatedly failed. But with unprecedented numbers of people fleeing violence, poverty, and natural disasters seeking refuge at the U.S.-Mexico border, the issue has become a top concern for many Americans who strongly disapprove of the way the Biden administration is handling the issue.

Trump has already made immigration a central issue in his campaign, outlining a draconian vision for his second term that includes massive raids, detention camps, and more funding to build his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico.

Trump's allies on Capitol Hill argue that a bipartisan deal would only give Biden political cover, but would not actually solve the problem. Others argue that the Senate's plan was designed to force the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where the speaker is under pressure from his party's far-right wing, to not compromise on the issue.

Senate Republicans who support the border talks said the party should seize the opportunity to resolve the border situation, which both parties and the White House have described as a crisis.

Putin sends a signal to the United States on Ukraine talks: Media reports details25.01.24, 22:34 • 32768 views

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday made it clear that he is hopeful that a U.S.-Mexico border deal that could unlock funding for Ukraine can be reached next week, at least in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and said he is willing to approve "sweeping changes

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

