US reaches agreement on border policy that prevented congressmen from approving aid for Ukraine - The Guardian

An agreement on US border policy has been reached, despite Trump's attempts to derail it. This was reported by The Guardian, citing statements by U.S. senators, according to UNN.

On Thursday, congressional negotiators said a border deal had been reached despite efforts by Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill to derail the talks.

It is noted that this agreement will significantly change US immigration policy. Officials want to curb the flow of migrants arriving at the southern border of the United States. This would include significant concessions from Democrats on immigration in exchange for Republican support for military aid to Israel and Ukraine, a country opposed by the far right.

But the politics of the deal have only gotten more complicated as Trump has consolidated Republican support on this issue.

On social media, Trump pleaded with Mike Johnson, the arch-conservative speaker of the House of Representatives, not to agree to the deal "unless we get EVERYTHING we need to stop the Invasion of millions and millions of people.

The Pentagon has repeatedly warned that failure to conclude a deal would have global consequences, as Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines risk running out of ammunition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in turn, said that "the future of the war in Ukraine" and "the security of our Western democracy" depend on Congress reaching an agreement.

Biden has asked Congress for tens of billions of dollars to help Ukraine and Israel, as well as allies in the Asia-Pacific region. But the funding package has been stalled in Congress for months amid Republican demands for drastic changes in border policy.

Even in less controversial times, immigration has been considered one of the most sensitive issues in American politics, and attempts to reform the country's outdated system have repeatedly failed. But with unprecedented numbers of people fleeing violence, poverty, and natural disasters seeking refuge at the U.S.-Mexico border, the issue has become a top concern for many Americans who strongly disapprove of the way the Biden administration is handling the issue.

Trump has already made immigration a central issue in his campaign, outlining a draconian vision for his second term that includes massive raids, detention camps, and more funding to build his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico.

Trump's allies on Capitol Hill argue that a bipartisan deal would only give Biden political cover, but would not actually solve the problem. Others argue that the Senate's plan was designed to force the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where the speaker is under pressure from his party's far-right wing, to not compromise on the issue.

Senate Republicans who support the border talks said the party should seize the opportunity to resolve the border situation, which both parties and the White House have described as a crisis.

