US launches new strike on Yemen, Houthis promise 'strong' response

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 347 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 17392 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 18466 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 24379 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109648 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116735 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147932 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142688 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172779 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59932 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 70176 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 98556 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 59362 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 34338 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 17392 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109649 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239907 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 347 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 98556 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108735 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108585 views
US launches new strike on Yemen, Houthis promise 'strong' response

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38245 views

The United States launched another strike on Yemen, prompting Houthi threats of retaliation.

The Houthis have threatened a "strong and effective response" after the United States launched another strike on Yemen on the night of January 13, further escalating tensions, Reuters reports UNN

The guided-missile destroyer Carney fired Tomahawk missiles early Saturday morning local time "to weaken the Houthis' ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial

- the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on social network X, formerly Twitter.

Today's strike, according to the US, targeted a Houthi radar station. 

"This new strike will have a decisive, strong and effective response," Houthi spokesman Nasruldin Amer told Al Jazeera. He added that there were no injuries or "material damage" as a result of the strike.

Another Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told Reuters that the strikes, including a nighttime one on the military base in Sanaa, had no significant impact on the group's ability to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Red and Arabian Seas.

As Houthi leaders vowed retaliation, U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Friday that he could order more strikes if they do not stop attacking commercial and military vessels on one of the world's most economically important waterways.

"We will definitely respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior," Biden told reporters.

Addendum

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces carried out strikes against numerous Houthi targets in Yemen. This is in response to repeated drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the Houthis believe are in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

In a missile attack off the coast of Yemen on Friday, Houthis mistakenly attacked a tankercarrying Russian oil. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

