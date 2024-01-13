US launches new strike on Yemen, Houthis promise 'strong' response

The Houthis have threatened a "strong and effective response" after the United States launched another strike on Yemen on the night of January 13, further escalating tensions, Reuters reports UNN.

The guided-missile destroyer Carney fired Tomahawk missiles early Saturday morning local time "to weaken the Houthis' ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial - the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on social network X, formerly Twitter.

Today's strike, according to the US, targeted a Houthi radar station.

"This new strike will have a decisive, strong and effective response," Houthi spokesman Nasruldin Amer told Al Jazeera. He added that there were no injuries or "material damage" as a result of the strike.

Another Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdulsalam, told Reuters that the strikes, including a nighttime one on the military base in Sanaa, had no significant impact on the group's ability to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Red and Arabian Seas.

As Houthi leaders vowed retaliation, U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Friday that he could order more strikes if they do not stop attacking commercial and military vessels on one of the world's most economically important waterways.

"We will definitely respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior," Biden told reporters.

Addendum

On the night of January 12, the US and UK armed forces carried out strikes against numerous Houthi targets in Yemen. This is in response to repeated drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which the Houthis believe are in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

In a missile attack off the coast of Yemen on Friday, Houthis mistakenly attacked a tankercarrying Russian oil.