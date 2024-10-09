U.S. draws up list of weapons for substantial aid to Ukraine - CNN

The US military has compiled a list of weapons that could significantly help Ukraine in its fight against the terrorist country. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

General Chris Cavoli, the Commander-in-Chief of U.S. Forces Europe, included the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and the Link 16 communications system used by NATO.

This list became part of a secret report sent to Congress. Despite numerous requests from Ukraine, the reasons why these systems have not yet been handed over remain unclear. U.S. officials have expressed concerns about the security of the technology.

The Ukrainian government continues to call for the provision of modern weapons, including long-range ATACMS missiles, in the context of U.S. support until 2025.

