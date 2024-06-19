US corporation to produce ammunition in Ukraine

The American military-industrial corporation Northrop Grumman intends to start producing medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine. This is reported by Breaking Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The company's representative, speaking to journalists, said that this would happen as part of the Northrop co-production agreement signed between the Pentagon and the Ukrainian government.

As you know, we have been working in Ukraine to produce medium-caliber ammunition. This is our first project paid for with Ukrainian dollars. We are planning to expand this to tank ammunition, 155 mm, and other ammunition as we find innovative processes said Dave Bartell, director of international business for Northrop's defense systems sector.

In addition, such plans were confirmed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Stanley Brown.

Ammunition is already arriving in Ukraine on the Czech initiative