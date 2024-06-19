$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 7724 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19769 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 159648 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152775 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164071 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213430 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247472 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153247 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371193 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183629 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

US corporation to produce ammunition in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112972 views

The US military-industrial corporation Northrop Grumman plans to start producing medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine as part of a joint production agreement between the Pentagon and the Ukrainian government, with plans to expand production to tank and artillery ammunition.

US corporation to produce ammunition in Ukraine

The American military-industrial corporation Northrop Grumman intends to start producing medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine. This is reported by Breaking Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The company's representative, speaking to journalists, said that this would happen as part of the Northrop co-production agreement signed between the Pentagon and the Ukrainian government.

As you know, we have been working in Ukraine to produce medium-caliber ammunition. This is our first project paid for with Ukrainian dollars. We are planning to expand this to tank ammunition, 155 mm, and other ammunition as we find innovative processes

 said Dave Bartell, director of international business for Northrop's defense systems sector.

In addition, such plans were confirmed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Stanley Brown.

Ammunition is already arriving in Ukraine on the Czech initiative15.06.24, 06:36 • 111103 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

