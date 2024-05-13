US citizen detained at the rally against the law on "foreign agents" in Tbilisi

In Georgia, tension is growing over the law "on foreign agents": according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the newspaper News Georgia, while forcing the action near the Parliament, 20 people were taken into custody. Among them is a US citizen, reports UNN.

Details

Police detained 20 people at a rally near the Georgian Parliament on May 13 morning. Among them, according to Rati Ionatamishvili, Chairman of the Parliament's Human Rights Committee, a US citizen was detained.

The Georgian Interior Ministry claims that all demonstrators resisted the police and tried to prevent MPs from entering the parliament building to participate in a meeting of the legal committee of Georgia's supreme legislative body.

Interestingly, a russian citizen is also among the detainees. The Georgian Interior Ministry has already informed the U.S. Embassy about the detention of foreign protesters, as well as the Swiss Embassy, due to the absence of diplomatic relations with Russia in Georgia.

Supplement

A US citizen posted a video on his page, marking with a red circle the finger that the American showed to the policeman. At the same time, the ruling party of Georgia said that the detainee was an "American instructor of protests".

Social networks are commenting on the video: most of them say that they have known how to show the finger for a long time. They learned it without the help of American instructors, News Georgia notes.

