US calls on citizens to leave Lebanon due to escalation of conflict with Israel

The United States calls on citizens to leave Lebanon due to the escalation of the conflict with Israel. This is reported by the US State Department, UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. Department of State has called on citizens in Lebanon to leave the country while commercial flights are still available. The reason for this warning was the escalation of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and the growing unpredictability of explosions.

The State Department urges U.S. citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to evacuate before the situation becomes more dangerous.

Israel conducts dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon