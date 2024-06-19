US approves arms sales to Taiwan

The US State Department gives the green light to export hundreds of millions of dollars worth of missiles and drones to Taiwan. We are talking about an amount of about $360 million. This was reported by the US Department of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The sale "will help increase the security of the recipient and contribute to the maintenance of political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region the Pentagon said.

The sale includes Switchblade anti-personnel and armor-protection munitions, as well as ALTIUS 600M-V drones and related equipment.

At the same time, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-teh says that the country will not succumb to Chinese pressure.

China recently conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. China views the republic, which has been independent since 1949, as part of its territory.

