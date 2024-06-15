ukenru
US announces over $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

US announces over $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30233 views

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announces more than $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine to support the energy sector, humanitarian needs, and civilian security.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced the allocation of more than $1.5 billion for Ukraine - to support the energy sector, meet humanitarian needs and strengthen civilian security. The White House made the announcement on Saturday, UNN reports.

Today, as part of the Ukraine Peace Summit and her sixth meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vice President Kamala Harris announces that the United States will provide more than $1.5 billion through USAID and the State Department to support the people of Ukraine

- the White House said.

Details

From USAID, this includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and redirecting $324 million in previously announced funds towards emergency energy needs in Ukraine. This funding will repair energy infrastructure damaged in the war, expand power generation, encourage private sector investment, and protect energy infrastructure. These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure by supporting repair and recovery, improving Ukraine’s resilience to energy supply disruptions, and laying the groundwork to repair and expand Ukraine’s energy system.

Additionally, the Vice President is announcing more than $379 million in humanitarian assistance from State and USAID to help address urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and conflict-affected communities impacted by Russia’s brutal war against the Ukrainian people. This support entails food assistance, health services, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services for millions of vulnerable Ukrainians inside the country and in the region. The assistance also includes support for comprehensive protection activities, including case management and psychosocial support services, as well as agriculture and livelihoods assistance to enable families to restore income and meet their basic needs.

Vice President Harris is also announcing that, working with Congress, the State Department plans to provide an additional $300 million in Ukrainian civilian security assistance to support lifesaving equipment for Ukrainian border guards and law enforcement. This support will help them safely operate on the front lines of the war to defend Ukraine’s territory, rescue civilians targeted by the Kremlin’s attacks, protect critical infrastructure, and investigate the over 120,000 registered cases of war crimes and other atrocities.

These funds come as part of a larger foreign aid package spearheaded by President Biden to support the people of Ukraine.

Addendum

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the United States has devoted more than $3.2 billion in humanitarian assistance funding and nearly $1.5 billion to help the recovery of the energy sector, enable clean and reliable energy, and strengthen transparency in the sector.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
white-houseWhite House
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

