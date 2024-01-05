U.S. Ambassador Brink: Russia-Iran missile talks progress, Ukraine urgently needs support

Russia is negotiating with Iran to purchase ballistic missiles. The United States is concerned that these negotiations are progressing. This was stated by the US Ambassador Bridget Brink, UNN reports.

In the horrific attacks over the holidays, Russia used North Korean missiles in addition to Iranian drones. russia is also seeking to buy missiles from Iran - and we are concerned that these negotiations are moving forward - Brink wrote in the social network X

According to her, this emphasizes "the need and urgency of our support for Ukraine.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, that Russia plans to purchase short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, which would allow Moscow to more carefully target Ukraine's infrastructure.

US convenes UN Security Council over North Korean missiles in Russia