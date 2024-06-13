URC-2024: agreements signed to open up private sector financing for the first time since the start of full-scale war - Stefanishyna

At the URC-2024 conference, Ukrainian companies gained access to significant financial resources that had been frozen since the beginning of the war. Important agreements worth a billion euros were signed with the European Investment Bank and other development agencies, paving the way for new investments in Ukraine. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna in an interview with Deutsche Welle, UNN reports.

At this conference, with the support of the German government, a series of agreements were signed that opened up private sector financing in Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war - Stefanishyna says.

According to her, this will include credit lines, loans and grant opportunities specifically for Ukrainian companies. She noted that businesses will now have access to significant funding that was frozen since the start of the full-scale war.

"These are projects worth a billion euros that have been signed with the European Investment Bank. Polish and German development agencies have signed the relevant agreements. An agreement was also signed with the European National Bank. We have agreed that they will start working on an agreement that will issue guarantees to finance foreign companies investing in Ukraine," she added.

Recall

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed to transfer 50 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of interest on frozen Russian funds.