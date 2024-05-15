Updated food catalog for the Ukrainian army: headless fish and sausage of the highest quality are promised

"The State Logistics Operator and the Ministry of Defense have updated the catalog that will be used to purchase food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year. Some items in the catalog have been replaced, and additional requirements have been added to some. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the DOT.

Details

It is noted that the range of cereals, fish, canned food and spices has been expanded, and canned fruits will be partially replaced with fresh ones. They will be complemented by various types of spices, cereals, fish and canned food. After all, the catalog has been expanded to include fruits of early, medium and late ripening.

Additional requirements have been prescribed for some product categories:

dairy products now have a wider choice of fat percentages;

flour, pasta, canned fish and sausages of the highest quality only;



fish will be purchased only without heads to rationalize the price of the product.



At the same time, some products were removed from the list. In particular, sago cereal, sturgeon, and asparagus.

The changes made to the catalog will help improve the quality of food provided to the military. We have added important items that directly affect the flavor of the dishes. At the same time, we have removed items that limit the possibility of ordering meat, dairy products or other goods due to restrictions on the amount of daily allowance per soldier - said Victoria Vinogradova, Director of Procurement Management at DOT.

Recall

"The State Logistics Operator has changed some tender conditions and announced a tender for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces for the second half of the year with a total value of almost UAH 22.5 billion.

Some former food suppliers have filed complaints with law enforcement agencies about obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces - Zhumadilov