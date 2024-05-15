ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85112 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108166 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150978 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154954 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251073 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174299 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165531 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226297 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Updated food catalog for the Ukrainian army: headless fish and sausage of the highest quality are promised

Updated food catalog for the Ukrainian army: headless fish and sausage of the highest quality are promised

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33928 views

"The State Logistics Operator and the Ministry of Defense have updated the catalog that will be used to purchase food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year. In particular, the range of cereals, fish, canned food and spices has been expanded, and canned fruit will be partially replaced with fresh fruit. The catalog has been expanded to include fruits of early, medium and late ripening

"The State Logistics Operator and the Ministry of Defense have updated the catalog that will be used to purchase food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the second half of the year. Some items in the catalog have been replaced, and additional requirements have been added to some. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the DOT.

Details

It is noted that the range of cereals, fish, canned food and spices has been expanded, and canned fruits will be partially replaced with fresh ones. They will be complemented by various types of spices, cereals, fish and canned food.  After all, the catalog has been expanded to include fruits of early, medium and late ripening.

Additional requirements have been prescribed for some product categories:

  • dairy products now have a wider choice of fat percentages;
  • flour, pasta, canned fish and sausages of the highest quality only;
  • fish will be purchased only without heads to rationalize the price of the product.

At the same time, some products were removed from the list. In particular, sago cereal, sturgeon, and asparagus.

The changes made to the catalog will help improve the quality of food provided to the military. We have added important items that directly affect the flavor of the dishes. At the same time, we have removed items that limit the possibility of ordering meat, dairy products or other goods due to restrictions on the amount of daily allowance per soldier

- said Victoria Vinogradova, Director of Procurement Management at DOT.

Recall

"The State Logistics Operator has changed some tender conditions and announced a tender for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces for the second half of the year with a total value of almost UAH 22.5 billion.

Some former food suppliers have filed complaints with law enforcement agencies about obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces - Zhumadilov08.05.24, 13:59 • 23112 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarEconomy
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising