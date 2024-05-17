ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Unfair signals on mobilization of workers are coming from the military industry - Korniyenko

Unfair signals on mobilization of workers are coming from the military industry - Korniyenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26638 views

The MP said that even the military industry sends unfair signals about the mobilization of workers: people are mobilized from the most important defense enterprises, while less important sectors are exempt from mobilization.

Even the military industry, the Ukrainian defense complex, is not sending very fair signals about the mobilization  of people. This was announced by the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We need to understand that we have to preserve our industry, especially our military industry, our defense industry, and even from there, the signals are not very fair. People are mobilized from such enterprises, but, for example, in the service sector, a less important industry now, people are booked. It is necessary to put things in order, the government has already adopted an amendment to the resolution on reservation, and MPs will monitor this

- Kornienko said.

He noted that such industries as agriculture and metallurgy should be able to work and pay taxes.

Addendum

In response to public outrage and public response, the Ministry of Economy announced the cancellation of the order on booking employees of tech companies and promised a thorough review of the situation with each company individually.

On May 16, the Ministry of Economy issued an order allowing employees of companies such as GlovoApi Ukraine, Favbet Tech, SSM, Visa Ukraine, AgriChein and Kort to receive a 6-month deferral from military service for the period of mobilization.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

