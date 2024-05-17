Unfair signals on mobilization of workers are coming from the military industry - Korniyenko

Even the military industry, the Ukrainian defense complex, is not sending very fair signals about the mobilization of people. This was announced by the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We need to understand that we have to preserve our industry, especially our military industry, our defense industry, and even from there, the signals are not very fair. People are mobilized from such enterprises, but, for example, in the service sector, a less important industry now, people are booked. It is necessary to put things in order, the government has already adopted an amendment to the resolution on reservation, and MPs will monitor this - Kornienko said.

He noted that such industries as agriculture and metallurgy should be able to work and pay taxes.

"It's hard to say when it will be settled, we are still discussing it." Kornienko on economic booking

Addendum

In response to public outrage and public response, the Ministry of Economy announced the cancellation of the order on booking employees of tech companies and promised a thorough review of the situation with each company individually.

On May 16, the Ministry of Economy issued an order allowing employees of companies such as GlovoApi Ukraine, Favbet Tech, SSM, Visa Ukraine, AgriChein and Kort to receive a 6-month deferral from military service for the period of mobilization.

