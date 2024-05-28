Under the "Side by Side" program, 101 settlements in Kherson Oblast have been restored

As part of the "Side by Side" program, 101 settlements in the Kherson region have been rebuilt, although the project has been temporarily suspended. Restoration is complicated in the coastal areas due to constant shelling. This was stated by Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, Head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, during a briefing, according to a UNN correspondent.

Speaking of reconstruction, we are doing everything in those "conditionally safe" settlements. This was part of the "Side by Side" program. Now it has been slightly suspended. Out of 15 regions, 24 settlements were initially rebuilt, and later this number increased to 101 settlements on the right bank of the Kherson region, - Tolokonnikov says.

Details

According to him, people are still returning to those settlements in the Kherson region where they can more or less start some kind of reconstruction or make plans for the future, especially in the spring.

Only 7-10% of the population remained in the coastal areas of Kherson region. These are mostly elderly people who do not want to leave their homes under any circumstances. We are obliged to provide them with everything they need. There are invincibility points and Starlink stations there, - He added.

Recall

In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russian invaders are actively implementing their propaganda in local schools.