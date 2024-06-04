UN to join the Ukrainian peace summit

The United Nations is expected to be represented at the peace summit in Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland. This was stated by Deputy Speaker of the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq at a briefing on June 3, responding to a request to comment on attempts by Russia and its few allies to disrupt the forum and dissuade other countries from participating, writes UNN.

Our only basic comment on this is that we expect ourselves to be participating in this. Closer to the time of the event, I’ll be able to tell you who will be representing us at this event Haq pointed.

