UN: Civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 45% in summer compared to spring

In the summer, 589 civilians were killed in the fighting in Ukraine and another 2,685 were injured, which is 45% more than in the fall.

This was stated during a briefing by the spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Trosell, UNN reports.

With 589 civilians killed and 2,685 wounded, the number of casualties increased by 45 percent compared to the previous three months. These trends continued in September. The number of civilian casualties in September is expected to be as high as in August. Intense military operations by the Russian armed forces forced the Ukrainian government to evacuate thousands of people from the frontline areas. Attacks on cities across Ukraine, such as in Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, have damaged and destroyed civilian property and infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and even nursing homes - Trosell said.

In August, 184 civilians , including eight children, were killed in action in Ukraine, and 856 civilians were injured.