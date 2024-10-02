UN: Civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 45% in summer compared to spring

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

UN: Civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 45% in summer compared to spring

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the UN, 589 civilians were killed and 2,685 injured in Ukraine this summer. This is 45% more than in the spring due to intense fighting and attacks on cities.

In the summer, 589 civilians were killed in the fighting in Ukraine  and another 2,685 were injured, which is 45% more than in the fall.

This was stated during a briefing by the spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Trosell, UNN reports.

Details

With 589 civilians killed and 2,685 wounded, the number of casualties increased by 45 percent compared to the previous three months. These trends continued in September. The number of civilian casualties in September is expected to be as high as in August. Intense military operations by the Russian armed forces forced the Ukrainian government to evacuate thousands of people from the frontline areas. Attacks on cities across Ukraine, such as in Sumy, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, have damaged and destroyed civilian property and infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and even nursing homes

- Trosell said. 

Recall

In August, 184 civilians , including eight children, were killed in action in Ukraine, and 856 civilians were injured.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

