Umerov summed up results of meeting with head of the Pentagon: what they talked about
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening its air defense system and the F-16 Coalition, expressing gratitude for the US leadership and continued support.
Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, we met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed the defense needs of our country, the settlement of the Ukrainian air defense system, the F-16 Coalition. I am grateful to our American partners for their leadership and unwavering support
