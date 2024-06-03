Umerov summed up results of meeting with head of the Pentagon: what they talked about

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that during a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, they discussed Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening its air defense system and the F-16 Coalition, UNN writes.

Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, we met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed the defense needs of our country, the settlement of the Ukrainian air defense system, the F-16 Coalition. I am grateful to our American partners for their leadership and unwavering support Umerov wrote in X.

Zelensky meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin