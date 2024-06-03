Umerov summed up results of meeting with head of the Pentagon: what they talked about

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 54222 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102402 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145557 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246118 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173200 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164635 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148206 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113017 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Umerov summed up results of meeting with head of the Pentagon: what they talked about

Umerov summed up results of meeting with head of the Pentagon: what they talked about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26890 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening its air defense system and the F-16 Coalition, expressing gratitude for the US leadership and continued support.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that during a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, they discussed Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening its air defense system and the F-16 Coalition, UNN writes.

Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, we met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed the defense needs of our country, the settlement of the Ukrainian air defense system, the F-16 Coalition. I am grateful to our American partners for their leadership and unwavering support

Umerov wrote in X.

Zelensky meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin02.06.24, 08:38 • 64461 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

