Umerov presents the Victory Plan in the European Parliament: Ukraine needs air defense and lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 3098 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37511 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141486 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190478 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 119009 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353101 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147628 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196835 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125901 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Umerov presents the Victory Plan in the European Parliament: Ukraine needs air defense and lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11847 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov presented the Victory Plan in the European Parliament. He called for the development of air defense, the lifting of restrictions on strikes against Russia, and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Umerov presents the Victory Plan in the European Parliament: Ukraine needs air defense and lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia

In addition to an invitation to join NATO, Ukraine needs to develop a multi-level air defense system and lift restrictions on the use of partner weapons in strikes against Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during his speech at a meeting of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, UNN reports.

Details

During his speech, he presented to our partners President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, which provides for concrete steps towards a just peace. And inviting our country to NATO is one of the most important steps. Emphasized the importance of implementing the Victory Plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience against the aggressor

- said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. 

He also informed partners about Russia's systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure.

According to him, Ukraine needs to build a multi-level air defense system to protect our cities from missile and drone strikes. Umerov is confident that such a system can save thousands of lives.

However, we must not only defend ourselves, but also retaliate. It is important to lift the restrictions on the targeting of military targets on Russian territory. The European Parliament can become a leader in this issue, helping Ukraine to restore justice and return the war to where it came from

- Rustem Umerov said. 

The Minister also suggested that our European partners train our strategic reserves and arm our Armed Forces brigades, following the example of Germany and France.

He emphasized that it is important to utilize Ukraine's industrial potential and invest in the recovery of our economy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine proposes to deploy a missile deterrent package on its territory that will either force Russia to engage in real peace talks or allow it to destroy its military facilities. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Parliament
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
