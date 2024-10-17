Umerov presents the Victory Plan in the European Parliament: Ukraine needs air defense and lifting restrictions on strikes on Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov presented the Victory Plan in the European Parliament. He called for the development of air defense, the lifting of restrictions on strikes against Russia, and investment in the Ukrainian defense industry.
In addition to an invitation to join NATO, Ukraine needs to develop a multi-level air defense system and lift restrictions on the use of partner weapons in strikes against Russia. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during his speech at a meeting of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, UNN reports.
Details
During his speech, he presented to our partners President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, which provides for concrete steps towards a just peace. And inviting our country to NATO is one of the most important steps. Emphasized the importance of implementing the Victory Plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and resilience against the aggressor
He also informed partners about Russia's systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure.
According to him, Ukraine needs to build a multi-level air defense system to protect our cities from missile and drone strikes. Umerov is confident that such a system can save thousands of lives.
However, we must not only defend ourselves, but also retaliate. It is important to lift the restrictions on the targeting of military targets on Russian territory. The European Parliament can become a leader in this issue, helping Ukraine to restore justice and return the war to where it came from
The Minister also suggested that our European partners train our strategic reserves and arm our Armed Forces brigades, following the example of Germany and France.
He emphasized that it is important to utilize Ukraine's industrial potential and invest in the recovery of our economy.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine proposes to deploy a missile deterrent package on its territory that will either force Russia to engage in real peace talks or allow it to destroy its military facilities.