Umerov called on global defense companies to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on the world's leading defense companies and technology giants to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine and create joint defense enterprises.

At the Asian security summit, Shangri-La Dialogue met with representatives of the world's leading defense companies and technology giants, including BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, Saab, Google and Oracle, as well as a dozen other defense companies. He called on them to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine and create joint defense enterprises. This partnership has great potential: Ukraine gets access to the latest technologies, and companies get the opportunity to develop advanced weapons - Umerov wrote on Facebook.

he noted that the creation of a powerful military industry is a matter of national security for Ukraine.

We already cooperate with these companies, and our soldiers successfully test their weapons, equipment and technologies on the battlefield, providing unique feedback that allows us to improve our products. Our focus is production in Ukraine or attracting Ukrainian companies to cooperate with these global giants Umerov said.

