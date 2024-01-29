Umerov announces unscheduled inspections of TCCs and JVs

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is conducting unscheduled inspections of territorial recruitment and social support centers. This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports .

Details

According to Defense Minister Umerov, there are "many violations"

We conduct unscheduled inspections of TP and JVs in the regions. We record many violations. The Ministry of Defense team is working to systematically correct all shortcomings wrote the minister.

He also thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor General "for their coordinated cooperation and professional work.

In addition, the Ministry's team continues to conduct unannounced inspections of warehouses with food in military units.

