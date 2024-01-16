Umerov and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss NATO summit in Washington

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met in Kyiv with a Latvian parliamentary delegation led by Saeima Speaker Daiga Mierina. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister of Defense shared with partners his experience and plans to further strengthen both the state border and the front line.

The parties also discussed the importance of the NATO summit in Washington this year.

I am grateful to the people of Latvia and the country's leadership for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Special thanks to Latvia for the initiative to support Ukraine in increasing its drone capabilities. Technological superiority is critically important for us Rustem Umerov said.

