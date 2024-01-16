ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Umerov and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss NATO summit in Washington

Umerov and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss NATO summit in Washington

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with the head of the Latvian parliamentary delegation Daiga Merina to discuss strengthening the state's borders and the upcoming NATO summit. Umerov expressed gratitude for Latvia's support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met in Kyiv with a Latvian parliamentary delegation led by Saeima Speaker Daiga Mierina. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister of Defense shared with partners his experience and plans to further strengthen both the state border and the front line.

The parties also discussed the importance of the NATO summit in Washington this year.

I am grateful to the people of Latvia and the country's leadership for their unwavering support of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Special thanks to Latvia for the initiative to support Ukraine in increasing its drone capabilities. Technological superiority is critically important for us

Rustem Umerov said.

Latvia creates a coalition to provide Ukraine with drones: almost 20 states have joined16.01.24, 17:18 • 25164 views

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

