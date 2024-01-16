Latvia creates a coalition to provide Ukraine with drones: almost 20 states have joined

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 83506 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110043 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139583 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137270 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171551 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282511 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178199 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167194 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148829 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106332 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 83737 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 35707 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58136 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43362 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 83506 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235270 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260593 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 43362 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106611 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106602 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122715 views
Latvia creates a coalition to provide Ukraine with drones: almost 20 states have joined

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25162 views

Latvia is forming a coalition of nearly 20 countries to supply Ukraine with thousands of drones for military purposes. The initiative, led by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, aims to support Ukraine in its military efforts.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that the Baltic country is making progress in creating a coalition of nearly 20 countries to arm Ukrainian forces with "thousands" of new unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The main goal is to do everything possible to bring as many of these drones to Ukraine as possible,

- Sprouts said.

Details

According to the Minister of Defense of Latvia, these weapons will help the Ukrainian military in a war in which drones have become an important element of combat operations.

According to the publication, Spruds' statement is the first indication of the scope of the drone initiative since the plan was presented at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Spruds declined to provide details of the drone project, saying that "we're at a point where we're approaching 20 partners.

Addendum

Drones have been at the top of the list of military equipment sought by Ukraine's military leadership. Ukraine is also building a fleet of naval drones, which it is deploying to target Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

Recall

On December 12, 2023, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Latvian counterpart, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds , met in Kyiv. They discussed the creation of a drone coalition. Both countries are ready to cooperate on the development of drones for military advantage and protection of soldiers. Latvia also supports Ukraine's potential membership in NATO and the EU.

Latvia will train at least three thousand Ukrainian military this year

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

Contact us about advertising