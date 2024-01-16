Latvia creates a coalition to provide Ukraine with drones: almost 20 states have joined

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that the Baltic country is making progress in creating a coalition of nearly 20 countries to arm Ukrainian forces with "thousands" of new unmanned aerial vehicles. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The main goal is to do everything possible to bring as many of these drones to Ukraine as possible, - Sprouts said.

Details

According to the Minister of Defense of Latvia, these weapons will help the Ukrainian military in a war in which drones have become an important element of combat operations.

According to the publication, Spruds' statement is the first indication of the scope of the drone initiative since the plan was presented at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Spruds declined to provide details of the drone project, saying that "we're at a point where we're approaching 20 partners.

Addendum

Drones have been at the top of the list of military equipment sought by Ukraine's military leadership. Ukraine is also building a fleet of naval drones, which it is deploying to target Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

Recall

On December 12, 2023, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Latvian counterpart, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds , met in Kyiv. They discussed the creation of a drone coalition. Both countries are ready to cooperate on the development of drones for military advantage and protection of soldiers. Latvia also supports Ukraine's potential membership in NATO and the EU.

