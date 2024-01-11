Latvia will train at least three thousand Ukrainian military this year
Kyiv • UNN
Latvia will train at least 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers and offer rehabilitation and support for children, President Edgars Rinkēvičs announced. In addition, a new military aid package for Ukraine will include drones, missiles, and ammunition.
Latvia will conduct training for at least 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year. This was announced by Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a UNN correspondent reports.
We will train Ukrainian military this year. At least 3 thousand Ukrainian soldiers. We will also continue rehabilitation not only for the military but also for other services. We will support children.
Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs announces a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include drones, missiles and ammunition.