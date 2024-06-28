"Ukrzaliznytsia to build distributed power generation to meet the company's needs

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 78187 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 86816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106474 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181976 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227158 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139871 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181291 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149381 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197780 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 57269 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 65002 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 86370 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71922 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 23055 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 78187 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 72595 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 86817 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 87006 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 106475 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9194 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11377 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15617 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36742 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38390 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Ukrzaliznytsia to build distributed power generation to meet the company's needs

Kyiv • UNN

 21923 views

Ukrzaliznytsia, one of the largest electricity consumers in Ukraine, plans to build a distributed power generation system to meet its needs and those of connected consumers due to a significant electricity shortage that limits the transportation process.

"Ukrzaliznytsia to build distributed power generation to meet the company's needs

"Ukrzaliznytsia, as one of the largest electricity consumers in Ukraine, is experiencing a significant shortage of electricity. The current electricity consumption limits only cover 75% of the company's actual needs for transportation. Therefore, "UZ" plans to build a distributed power generation system that will meet the needs of the company and consumers connected to the company's networks. This is reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

As one of the largest electricity consumers in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia is currently experiencing a significant electricity shortage. The current electricity consumption limits only cover 75% of the company's actual needs for transportation and current business activities. According to the available forecasts, as the autumn-winter period approaches, the growing shortage of electricity supply may affect the uninterrupted movement of trains and negatively affect the provision of utilities to household consumers, as Ukrzaliznytsia is also an operator of the electricity and water distribution system

- the statement said.

In this regard, UZ intends to build a distributed electricity generation system by registering a separate legal entity, UZ Energo LLC, which will meet the needs of the company and consumers connected to the company's networks.

The newly created company UZ Energo is to build gas-fired power plants in different regions of Ukraine with a total capacity of up to 250 MW. First of all, they will be installed in regional centers and connected to the company's networks, which will power railway transport facilities, social sphere, as well as critical infrastructure facilities in other sectors of the economy

- UZ notes.

Recall

Tomorrow, on June 29, Ukraine will have hourly blackout schedules throughout the day.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

