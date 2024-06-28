"Ukrzaliznytsia to build distributed power generation to meet the company's needs

"Ukrzaliznytsia, as one of the largest electricity consumers in Ukraine, is experiencing a significant shortage of electricity. The current electricity consumption limits only cover 75% of the company's actual needs for transportation. Therefore, "UZ" plans to build a distributed power generation system that will meet the needs of the company and consumers connected to the company's networks. This is reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

As one of the largest electricity consumers in Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia is currently experiencing a significant electricity shortage. The current electricity consumption limits only cover 75% of the company's actual needs for transportation and current business activities. According to the available forecasts, as the autumn-winter period approaches, the growing shortage of electricity supply may affect the uninterrupted movement of trains and negatively affect the provision of utilities to household consumers, as Ukrzaliznytsia is also an operator of the electricity and water distribution system - the statement said.

In this regard, UZ intends to build a distributed electricity generation system by registering a separate legal entity, UZ Energo LLC, which will meet the needs of the company and consumers connected to the company's networks.

The newly created company UZ Energo is to build gas-fired power plants in different regions of Ukraine with a total capacity of up to 250 MW. First of all, they will be installed in regional centers and connected to the company's networks, which will power railway transport facilities, social sphere, as well as critical infrastructure facilities in other sectors of the economy - UZ notes.

Recall

Tomorrow, on June 29, Ukraine will have hourly blackout schedules throughout the day.