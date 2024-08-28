Ukrhydroenergo: Dnipro HPP is practically out of operation today

The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant is practically not working today, said Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today, there is not a single station that has not been attacked by the Russian aggressor. More than 130 missile strikes have been launched against our generation. Of course, we are losing and have lost a lot. We understand that we have lost Kakhovka completely, and DniproHES is almost out of operation. All other stations are in the process of recovery. We are trying to restore everything that is possible - answered Syrota when asked how much hydroelectric generation has been lost so far.

He noted that the task is to recover as much as possible by the autumn-winter period, but today this issue is very complicated.

"Because if not every week, then every month there are missile strikes, we plan one thing, and the enemy plans another. So it's very difficult to predict anything... We will try to recover as much as possible," said Syrota.

Sirota reported that it will take at least three years to restore the DniproHES to its pre-missile strike condition. This will require not only repairing damaged elements, but also attracting additional resources to increase the plant's resilience against potential future attacks from Russia.

In June 2023, Ukrhydroenergo reported that the Kakhovka HPP was completely destroyed by the explosion and cannot be restored.

