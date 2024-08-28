ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Ukrhydroenergo: Dnipro HPP is practically out of operation today

Ukrhydroenergo: Dnipro HPP is practically out of operation today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23301 views

Ukrhydroenergo's CEO said that DniproHES is practically out of commission, and Kakhovka HPP has been lost.

The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant is practically not working today, said Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today, there is not a single station that has not been attacked by the Russian aggressor. More than 130 missile strikes have been launched against our generation. Of course, we are losing and have lost a lot. We understand that we have lost Kakhovka completely, and DniproHES is almost out of operation. All other stations are in the process of recovery. We are trying to restore everything that is possible

- answered Syrota when asked how much hydroelectric generation has been lost so far.

He noted that the task is to recover as much as possible by the autumn-winter period, but today this issue is very complicated.

"Because if not every week, then every month there are missile strikes, we plan one thing, and the enemy plans another. So it's very difficult to predict anything... We will try to recover as much as possible," said Syrota.

Addendum

Sirota reported that it will take at least three years to restore the DniproHES to its pre-missile strike condition. This will require not only repairing damaged elements, but also attracting additional resources to increase the plant's resilience against potential future attacks from Russia.

In June 2023, Ukrhydroenergo reported that the Kakhovka HPP was completely destroyed by the explosion and cannot be restored.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising