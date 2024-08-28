“Ukrhydroenergo on Kyivska HPP: the consequences of Russia's strike will be determined by the end of the week

The consequences of Russia's missile strike on Kyiv HPP will be determined by the end of the week. As of today, there is no threat of flooding or dam breach for the Kyiv HPP.

Ihor Syrota, CEO of Ukrhydroenergo, said this during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Today, we are clearing the rubble after the missile strike. We cannot yet fully assess all the technical consequences and how long it will take to recover - Syrota said.

He emphasized that there is currently no threat of flooding or dam breach for the Kyiv HPP, so there can be no flooding.

The plant will pass this water, some of it through the units, if necessary, we will raise the gates, but today the plant is operating in the mode in which it can operate today. I think we will find out the consequences of the missile strike by the end of the week - Syrota said.

He also said that Kyiv HPP employees were not injured.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Analysis, said that it was impossible to destroy the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant dam with missiles. He pointed out that the Russians are using the hydroelectric power plant issue to stir up panic.

Social media spread information that during the massive attack, Russians had hit the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant in Vyshhorod. Publics published videos and photos of the aftermath of the attack.