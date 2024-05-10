Ukrenergo's assets increased in value by almost UAH 45 billion - CEO

According to the results of the international audit firm Deloitte, the assets of NPC Ukrenergo have increased in value by almost UAH 45 billion, which will allow attracting financing for the energy sector of Ukraine in the future. This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Our assets have grown in value. This year, Deloitte made an independent assessment of the value of our assets. In fact, these assets have increased by almost UAH 45 billion in our reporting. And this was approved by an independent appraiser - Kudrytsky said.

He noted that one of the state's assets, Ukrenergo, has risen in price by 45 billion despite all the shelling, and this will allow it to attract funding for Ukraine's energy sector in the future.

Recall

The scale of attacks on power generation in 2024 exceeded previous years, especially with the use of kamikaze drones. Dependence on electricity imports and emergency assistance from Ukrenergo has become critical, Ukrenergo pointed out.