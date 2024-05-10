ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukrenergo's assets increased in value by almost UAH 45 billion - CEO

Ukrenergo's assets increased in value by almost UAH 45 billion - CEO

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to Deloitte's audit, Ukrenergo's assets have increased by almost UAH 45 billion, which will allow the company to attract financing for Ukraine's energy sector in the future.

According to the results of the international audit firm Deloitte, the assets of NPC Ukrenergo have increased in value by almost UAH 45 billion, which will allow attracting financing for the energy sector of Ukraine in the future. This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a briefing on Friday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Our assets have grown in value. This year, Deloitte made an independent assessment of the value of our assets. In fact, these assets have increased by almost UAH 45 billion in our reporting. And this was approved by an independent appraiser

- Kudrytsky said.

He noted that one of the state's assets, Ukrenergo, has risen in price by 45 billion despite all the shelling, and this will allow it to attract funding for Ukraine's energy sector in the future.

The scale of attacks on power generation in 2024 exceeded previous years, especially with the use of kamikaze drones. Dependence on electricity imports and emergency assistance from Ukrenergo has become critical, Ukrenergo pointed out.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

