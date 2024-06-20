Ukrenergo: restrictions tomorrow until 6 o'clock and from 13:00 almost until the end of the day will be higher

In Ukraine, on Friday, June 21, until 6 am and from 13 to 23 hours, the volume of energy consumption restrictions will be higher, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, June 21, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. From 00:00 to 06:00 and from 13:00 to 23:00, the amount of restrictions will be higher - indicated in Ukrenergo.

The reason for the company is the consequences of massive attacks by Russians on energy facilities.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

