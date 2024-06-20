Ukrenergo: restrictions tomorrow until 6 o'clock and from 13:00 almost until the end of the day will be higher

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Ukrenergo: restrictions tomorrow until 6 o'clock and from 13:00 almost until the end of the day will be higher

Kyiv • UNN

On Friday, June 21, in Ukraine, from 00:00 to 06:00 and from 13:00 to 23:00, increased energy consumption restrictions will apply due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo: restrictions tomorrow until 6 o'clock and from 13:00 almost until the end of the day will be higher

In Ukraine, on Friday, June 21, until 6 am and from 13 to 23 hours, the volume of energy consumption restrictions will be higher, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, June 21, regional power companies will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. From 00:00 to 06:00 and from 13:00 to 23:00, the amount of restrictions will be higher

- indicated in Ukrenergo.

The reason for the company is the consequences of massive attacks by Russians on energy facilities.

Power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

