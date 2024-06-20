Shutdown schedules tomorrow again throughout the day - DTEK

Power outage schedules will be in effect on June 21 throughout the day, according to the DTEK energy company, writes UNN.

Details

"June 21: at the direction of Ukrenergo, shutdown schedules will be applied tomorrow throughout the day," DTEK said in social networks.

In case of changes, they promise to inform you promptly.

Due to the night attack of the Russian Federation on the energy sector, the volume of blackouts will increase from 11:00