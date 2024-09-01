Ukrenergo: On September 2, there will be one line of outages most of the day
On September 2, from 00:00 to 16:00, there will be one stage of outages, and from 16:00 to 24:00 - two stages. Ukrenergo warns about possible changes in the scope of restrictions, but the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.
On September 2, from midnight to 4 p.m., there will be one round of blackouts, and after 4 p.m. and until the end of the day, two rounds of blackouts will be introduced. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
"From 00:00 to 16:00, there will be one round of outages. And from 16:00 to 24:00 - two rounds of outages," the company said in a statement.
However, they warned that the scope of the restrictions may change.
Ukrenergo also added that power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.
During today's rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked.
