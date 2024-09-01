Ukrenergo: On September 2, there will be one line of outages most of the day

On September 2, from midnight to 4 p.m., there will be one round of blackouts, and after 4 p.m. and until the end of the day, two rounds of blackouts will be introduced. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

"From 00:00 to 16:00, there will be one round of outages. And from 16:00 to 24:00 - two rounds of outages," the company said in a statement.

However, they warned that the scope of the restrictions may change.

Ukrenergo also added that power supply to critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

Recall

During today's rocket attack on Kharkiv, one of the energy facilities was attacked.

We have to reduce the deficit: Zelensky on the situation with electricity