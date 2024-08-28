We have to reduce the deficit: Zelensky on the situation with electricity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to the report of Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and noted that "we must reduce the deficit," UNN reports.

"There were also reports from the Minister of Energy today. It was about the recovery from the Russian strikes. Repair crews, necessary utilities and government agencies are working as hard as possible. We have to reduce the deficit. And I thank everyone who is working for this," Zelensky said during his video address.

Tomorrow, from 15:00 to 22:00, three lines are planned to be turned off simultaneously: Ukrenergo clarifies the forecast for electricity supply